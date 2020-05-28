Image Source : PTI Indore COVID-19 tally up by 78 to 3,260; death toll 122

At least 78 people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore in last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to

3,260, a senior health official said on Thursday. Apart from this, three persons, including two women, succumbed to the viral infection in different hospitals here in last two days, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 122, he said. In the last 24 hours, samples of 78 people came out positive for coronavirus, taking the count of cases in the district to 3,260, the official said.

So far, 1,555 patients have been discharged after recovery, he added. Limited economic activities resumed here on Wednesday with some ease in the lockdown in the district, which is severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. A few eateries and fast-food outlets resumed delivery services for online orders after getting the collector's permission, an official earlier said.

Authorities have also allowed construction work outside the city municipal limits.

