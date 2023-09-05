Indonesia adjusts timings of ASEAN Summit so that PM Modi can return back to India for G20 meet: MEA

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/TWITTER PM Modi with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Indonesia, which will host the much anticipated 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on September 6-7, has agreed to adjust the timings so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could return to New Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit.

While addressing a special press conference on Tuesday in view of PM Modi's visit to Jakarta, the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar said that the Indonesian side was kind enough to alter the timings of the two different summits which were scheduled for September 7.

"Indonesia was kind enough to advance the timings of the EAS so that the Prime Minister could come back early," said Kumar.

"Earlier the meeting of EAS was scheduled for the afternoon but later it was adjusted a little bit. From 9 am to 10 am, there will be an ASEAN-India Summit and after a gap of 15 minutes and then the EAS meeting will be held," he added.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

