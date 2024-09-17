Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. IndiGo tail strike incident: DGCA probes matter, suspends flight crew

IndiGo tail strike incident: DGCA probes matter, suspends flight crew

In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9. It was operating the flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2024 21:36 IST
IndiGo
Image Source : PTI IndiGo said the incident is under investigation.

The civil Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday said it is probing the incident of tail strike involving an IndiGo aircraft on September 9 and the flight crew has been derostered, a senior official told news agency PTI.

In a statement, IndiGo said its A321 aircraft was grounded in Bangalore due to a tail strike on September 9. It was operating the flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

"The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," the airline said.

As per the updates from the senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the flight crew has been off rostered and the incident is under investigation.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement