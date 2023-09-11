Man molests female passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE A man was arrested for molesting a female passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight

A man onboard a late-night Guwahati bound IndiGo flight was arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a fellow passenger, the airline said on Monday. According to a statement, the complainant has filed an FIR with the local police. The airline said that they will provide assistance in the investigation when required.

The airline, however, did not share any specific details about the incident.

"A passenger travelling on (IndiGo flight) 6E- 5319 between Mumbai-Guwahati was handed over to the Guwahati police on arrival, after receiving a complaint from another passenger for alleged sexual harassment,” the airline said.

An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and “we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required,” IndiGo added in the statement.

This is not the first time such an incident has come to light. Earlier, a passenger was found clicking objectionable photos of the cabin crew. onboard SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to police and DGCA over the incident.

