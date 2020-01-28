IndiGo bars stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months over heckling in flight

Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
​IndiGo airlines on Tuesday barred for six months stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight. Kunal Kamra filmed the entire incident and posted the same on social media. Both Arnab and Kunal Kamra were trending on Twitter throughout the day.

New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 21:36 IST
IndiGo airlines on Tuesday barred for six months stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami onboard a flight. Kunal Kamra filmed the entire incident and posted the same on social media. Both Arnab and Kunal Kamra were trending on Twitter throughout the day. 

In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," the airline said in a tweet.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," it added.

