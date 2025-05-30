Centre asks IndiGo to end ties with Turkish Airlines amid boycott over Ankara's support to Pakistan | Details IndiGo, which operates two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, was granted permission to use them until May 31. The airlines had requested a six-month extension from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

New Delhi:

The Centre has asked IndiGo airlines to end its aircraft lease agreement with Turkish airlines within three months, sending out a big message after Turkey took Pakistan’s side during Operation Sindoor which came in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists.

The action comes just weeks after the Central Government revoked the security clearance for a Turkish firm named “Celebi Aviation” that took care of operations at nine key Indian airports, including Delhi.

IndiGo, which operates two Boeing 777 aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, was granted permission to use them until May 31. The airlines had requested a six-month extension from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

DGCA gives IndiGo one-time extension

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday granted IndiGo a final extension of three months for the revoked lease of two Boeing aircraft from Turkish Airlines, allowing operations till August 31.

This was done to avoid certain disruptions in flight operations that might cause inconvenience for passengers, however the regulator has also directed IndiGo to further not seek any permission related to extension.

"Indigo is currently operating two B777-300ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines, which was permitted upto 31.05.2025. Indigo requested for a further extension of the same for another six months, which was not agreed to," DGCA said in a statement.

How had IndiGo responded?

The development came as during Operation Sindoor, Turkey had come out in support of Islamabad, condemning India’s strikes on Pakistani terror bases. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airlines will comply with any government restrictions as the airline operating damp-leased planes of Turkish Airlines came to the fore.

"Flights between India and Turkiye are governed within the bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and we will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines," Elbers told PTI.