IndiGo acts after viral slap video, flyer banned for assaulting distressed co-passenger

New Delhi:

IndiGo Airlines on Saturday announced a ban on a passenger after a viral video showed him slapping another man aboard a Mumbai-Kolkata flight. The incident occurred on Friday, shortly before the aircraft was set to take off.

“At IndiGo, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remain our foremost priority. Following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action. In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behavior onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions. We remain committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and comfortable environment for all onboard. Thank you for your continued trust,” the airline posted on X.

About the incident

Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar was being escorted to his seat by flight attendants after he had suffered a panic attack. It was only then that a passenger suddenly slapped him without any provocation.

Fellow passengers and airline crew members immediately protested the assault. The incident was recorded on camera by several passengers.

The incident occurred on flight 6E138. The video of the incident has been getting fervently viral across social media platforms.

Miscreant handed over to authorities

The miscreant was handed over to the authorities upon arrival. He was also declared unruly by the airline. Without disclosing specific details, IndiGo said it was aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of its flights.

“We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew.Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment on all our flights,” the airline posted earlier.