IndiGo Abu Dhabi flight suffers mid-air snag, returns to Kochi Airport

Kochi:

An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight was forced to return to Kochi early on Saturday after developing a technical snag while airborne for more than two hours, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The flight, 6E-1403, had over 180 passengers and six crew members onboard. The aircraft had departed Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned at 1.44 am on Saturday following the snag. Passengers were later accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft, which took off for Abu Dhabi at around 3.30 am. A new set of crew members was deployed for the onward journey as the earlier crew had exceeded flight duty time limits, sourced added.

IndiGo yet to issue official statement

While there has been no immediate response from IndiGo, flight tracking platform Flightradar24.com showed that the aircraft involved was an Airbus A320 neo. Sources said the airline ensured that all passengers reached their destination safely with minimum disruption.

IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike

Earlier on Tuesday, a Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returned back to the airport following a bird strike soon after take-off. As a precautionary measure, the plane, carrying 160 to 165 passengers, had to return to the Nagpur airport, a senior airport official said.

A spokesperson of the airline in a statement said, "IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on September 2 encountered a bird strike soon after take-off.

As a precautionary step, pilots decided to turn back and the flight landed safely at the Nagpur airport."

"Due to the requirement of necessary inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day. To minimise inconvenience to our customers, we offered them refreshments, made alternate arrangements and/or a full refund on cancellation, if opted for," the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from PTI)

