Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Railways to introduce OTP-based digital lock for parcel trains to enhance safety of goods

The Indian Railways is taking steps to prevent theft on board its freight and parcel trains by introducing a new OTP-based digital locking system. This move will enhance the safety and security of goods trains, while also preventing theft and increasing freight revenue. The new lock system will be opened and closed through an OTP, which will be sent to railway personnel at each station where loading or unloading is required. This will ensure that the train runs smoothly without interference.

Once the train arrives at its destination, the lock pilot will confirm the location by pressing the lock button and verifying the personnel's OTP. Another OTP will then be sent to the driver's mobile number to unlock the lock. The system will also send an alert message to the railway's official mobile number in case of any tampering or collision of doors. The train will also be tracked, and its location recorded.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered stolen railway property worth Rs. 7.37 Crores and arrested 11,268 offenders so far in the current fiscal year. The force is empowered to deal with cases of crime against railway property under the provisions of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, of 1966.

This new digital lock system is similar to the one currently being used on trucks, where a GPS-enabled smart lock is installed for live tracking of the vehicle to prevent loot and thefts.

FAQs:

Q1: How can I book a ticket on Indian Railways?

Passengers can book a ticket on Indian Railways online through the IRCTC website or mobile app, at the railway station ticket counter, or through authorized travel agents.

Q2: Who is India’s Minister of Railways?

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is India’s Minister of Railways.

Latest India News