Train journey to cost more, Railways likely to hike fares

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Indian Railways is planning a passenger fare hike

Railway travel is likely to get costlier as Indian Railways are planning to increase prices of tickets this week. The railways have prepared the plan to boost its revenue and limit losses. Sources have said that increased fare will apply to all travel, right from that in air-conditioned coaches to unreserved coaches. In addition to that, prices of suburban train passes may also go up.

According to the reports reported in media, Indian Railways' freight revenue fell by Rs 19,412 crore between April and October this year. Prevalent conditions in the economy have made it difficult for Indian Railways to offset these losses. Indian Railways have not gone for a passenger fare hike in the past few years.

The Railways have hence gone for the last resort of increasing fares. The plan has been shown a green light by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

It has been proposed that the fare be increased by 5 to 40 paise per kilometre

A report by Parliamentary Standing Committee has recently suggested rationalising passenger fares.