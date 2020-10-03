Saturday, October 03, 2020
     
  4. Indian Railways unveil new Tejas locomotives, will eliminate need for separate diesel power generator car

Indian Railways unveil new Tejas locomotives, will eliminate need for separate diesel power generator car

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Gandhi Jayanti unveiled the first batch of indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locomotive for 'push-pull' operations. In a tweet, Piyush Goyal said, "these are highly advanced and energy-efficient locos".

New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2020 20:22 IST
"Yet another significant push to PM @NarendraModi ji's 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives! Railways unveils the first batch of indigenously manufactured Tejas Express locos for 'push-pull' operations. These are highly advanced & energy-efficient locos."

The Tejas Express locomotives were unveiled at Asansol Railway station by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. The new locomotives Tejas are equipped with new technology and is manufactured in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW). These new age engines can run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

