Indian Railways launches Sangyaan App to provide in-depth info on three new criminal laws

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched Sangyaan App, a mobile application to provide in-depth information on the three new criminal laws which are to come into force from July 1, the Ministry of Railways said on Thursday. Railway Protection Force (RPF) chief Manoj Yadava launched the mobile application designed and developed by the tech team of RPF.

Enacted last year, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) are set to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"Available in both Android and iOS, Sangyaan App aims to educate and empower RPF Personnel by providing comprehensive information to understand the provisions of both new and old criminal laws, while highlighting the relevance of these new acts in the context of RPF operations," the Ministry said.

Highlighting the key features of the mobile application, the Ministry said that it features user-friendly navigation, a searchable database and offline access, making it a practical tool for anyone seeking to stay informed about the latest legal developments in India.

Key features of Sangyaan app:

Comprehensive Legal Access: The app provides easy access to the bare acts of BNS, BNSS, and BSA 2023, all optimized for mobile viewing. Users can conveniently read, search and refer to these laws on the go. Comparison of Laws: With the Corresponding Sections Comparison table, users can directly compare specific sections of the new and old laws. This feature helps in identifying and understanding the changes and continuities in the legal framework. Section wise analysis: The key sections of the BNSS and BNS are analyzed in detail, focusing on their applicability in field operations for various provisions and procedural perspective. Advanced Search Tools: Sangyaan offers advanced search functionalities, allowing users to navigate efficiently through the legal texts. Users can search section-wise, chapter-wise, and subject-wise, making it easier to find relevant information quickly. Inclusive Legal Database: In addition to the three new laws, the app includes other essential legal acts and rules related to railway security. This includes The Railway Protection Force Act, 1957, The Railway Act, 1989, The Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1966 and RPF Rules, 1987. This comprehensive database ensures that users have access to all critical legal information relevant to railway protection at fingertips. User-Friendly Design: Designed for precision and ease of use, Sangyaan ensures that users can efficiently and effectively engage with critical legal information, enhancing their understanding and application of the laws in RPF operations.

To provide detailed information to personnel, the Director General of the Railway Protection Force also released a 'Handbook on Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023' in both e-book and print formats. This handbook addresses the practical application of the Act in the Force's operations.

According to DG RPF, the mobile app and the handbook reflect the commitment of RPF to transparency, accessibility and the dissemination of crucial legal information. The Sangyaan app represents a significant step forward in legal resource accessibility and is a testament to the RPF's commitment to leveraging technology for operational excellence. For more information and to download the app, please visit Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Also Read: Jammu-Kashmir: Railways conducts trial run on world's highest Chenab rail bridge | VIDEO

Also Read: Railway Ministry constitutes team to probe Kanchanjungha train mishap