Indian Railways launches intensive 15-day campaign to stop 'stone pelting' on trains.

New Delhi:

The Railway Board has issued a directive to launch a special intensive campaign spanning the next 15 days, starting from August 28 (Thursday), aimed at preventing the rising incidents of stone pelting on trains across the country.

Vulnerable locations identified for focused patrolling

Railway authorities have identified hotspots where stone pelting is frequently reported. At these locations, Railway Protection Force (RPF) patrol teams will be deployed extensively. Strict vigilance and ambushes will be set up to catch offenders red-handed.

Legal actions against offenders

Individuals caught pelting stones will face serious charges under stringent laws designed to protect passengers and railway property. Railway police will lodge cases under severe criminal sections to deter recurrences of such incidents.

Awareness drives target youth in nearby communities

The campaign includes extensive awareness programs in schools and colleges, educating children about the dangers and consequences of stone pelting. Efforts will also focus on children living near railway tracks, slums, and colonies adjacent to rail routes, highlighting the potential harms caused by such acts.

Daily monitoring and reporting by Railway Board

The Railway Board will conduct daily reviews of the campaign’s progress to ensure strict enforcement and effectiveness. This initiative underscores the commitment to passenger safety and uninterrupted rail operations across India.

Nearly 8,000 stone pelting cases reported on trains since 2023

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha that since 2023 through February 2025, 7,971 cases of stone pelting on trains, including on the high-speed Vande Bharat trains, have been reported across India. These incidents have caused significant damage, with repair costs totalling approximately Rs 5.79 crore for the affected coaches.

Strong legal action and vigilant security measures

In response, 4,549 individuals involved in these attacks have been arrested, and every case is registered under relevant legal provisions followed by strict prosecution. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in close coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP), district police, and civil authorities, has intensified efforts to curb stone pelting. This includes targeted patrols at vulnerable locations and regular drives against antisocial elements like drunkards and troublemakers.

Awareness and enhanced monitoring initiatives

To tackle the root causes, awareness programs are underway in communities living adjacent to railway tracks to educate about the dangers and consequences of stone pelting. Train escort teams have been specially sensitised to maintain heightened vigilance at identified hotspots. Additionally, State Level Security Committees of Railways (SLSCR) have been established across states and union territories under the leadership of top police officials to continuously monitor and review railway security arrangements.