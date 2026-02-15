Holi 2026: NFR unleashes special train pairs to link Northeast festivities with national heartlands

New Delhi:

Indian Railways is ramping up for Holi 2026 with an impressive 1,500 special trains nationwide, a clear sign of its focus on passenger ease during peak festival travel, as announced by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma. This expansion from last year's services promises smoother journeys for millions heading home to splash colors with loved ones. NFR, based in Maligaon near Guwahati and serving eight Northeastern states plus parts of West Bengal and north Bihar, leads regionally by launching four pairs of specials right away, with more slated soon to match soaring demand.

Key routes and schedules for Holi rush

These unreserved specials will shuttle between Narangi-Gorakhpur-Narangi, Katihar-Amritsar-Katihar, Dibrugarh-Jhanjharpur-Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh-Kolkata-Dibrugarh, running multiple trips from February 18 to March 31. Designed to bypass overcrowding on regulars, they link vital Northeast hubs to northern and eastern India, letting workers and families reunite hassle-free. Full stoppages, timings, and bookings are live on the IRCTC site, echoed in newspapers and NFR's social channels- travellers should double-check to avoid mix-ups.

Infrastructure boost

NFR's festive trains tradition eases the annual exodus, ensuring safe, punctual rides amid Holi's vibrant chaos. In a related win, the Union Cabinet just greenlit a 15.8-km twin-tube tunnel from Gohpur to Numaligarh in Assam, slashing the route from 240 km to 34 km and travel time from six hours to 20 minutes- supercharging connectivity and economic growth in the region.

SW Railway boosts Holi-summer connectivity

South Western Railway (SWR) has extended the Mysuru-Ajmer-Mysuru Express Special to handle the extra rush during the upcoming Holi festival and peak summer travel season. The Mysuru Division, under SWR's Hubballi headquarters, announced the continuation of Train Nos. 06281/06282 for 17 additional trips, maintaining the original stoppages, fare structure, and coach setup.

Railway board's strategic decision

The Railway Board approved this extension specifically to ease overcrowding on regular services amid heightened demand. Previously set to end on January 31 (outbound) and February 2 (inbound), the service now stretches further with adjusted timings on Western Railway and a new endpoint at Madar Junction via North Western Railway.

Revised outbound schedule

Train 06281 Mysuru-Madar Junction Express Special will depart Mysuru on Saturdays: February 7, 14, 21, 28; March 7, 14, 21, 28; April 4, 11, 18, 25; and May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 in 2026. These trips ensure seamless south-to-north connectivity for festival-goers and summer travelers.

Inbound journey timetable

Train 06282 Madar Junction-Mysuru Express Special runs on Mondays: February 9, 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; April 6, 13, 20, 27; May 4, 11, 18, 25; and June 1, 2026. Passengers benefit from the same reliable composition and pricing as before.

Key stoppages for convenience

The train halts at major stations including Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara Jn., Ratlam Jn., Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh Jn., Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer Jn., and Madar Junction, linking key regions efficiently. Travelers should check IRCTC for exact timings and bookings.