Indian Railways cancels 18 trains as flash floods disrupt rail traffic in Jammu-Kashmir, Punjab, check list In total, 18 trains scheduled for August 26 were cancelled, including the SVDK-Secunderabad Express (20434), MCTM-Pathankot Express (74910), SVDK-Varanasi Express (14610), MCTM-Dehradun Express (22462).

Srinagar:

Train operations were affected in parts of Jammu and Punjab on Tuesday after flash floods and landslides impacted the train operations on key routes. As per a Northern Railway circular, traffic on the down line between Pathankot Cantt (PTKC) and Kandrori (KNDI) was suspended due to heavy soil erosion and flash floods in the Chakki river.

Moreover, the train operations between Jammu Tawi (JAT)-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) and Jammu Tawi (JAT)-Bari Brahman (BBMN) sections on the down line were also suspected following flash floods.

18 trains scheduled for August 26 were cancelled

In total, 18 trains scheduled for August 26 were cancelled, including the SVDK-Secunderabad Express (20434), MCTM-Pathankot Express (74910), SVDK-Varanasi Express (14610), MCTM-Dehradun Express (22462); and several services connecting Delhi, Bhopal, and other major destinations with Katra were disrupted.

Four trains were short-terminated

Additionally, four trains were short-terminated or short-originated and SDAH-Jammu Tawi Express (22317) and JAT-SDAH Express (22318) were curtailed at Firozpur (FZR)/Ambala (UMB).

In the similar manner, the INDB-MCTM Express (22941/22942), MAS-SVDK Express (16031), and SVDK-Sabarmati Express (19416) were short-terminated at various stations.

In the meanwhile, the Indian Railways directed officials to ensure wide publicity of cancellations and diversions through station notice boards, public announcements, print and electronic media, and SMS alerts to minimise passenger inconvenience.

Landslide hits Mata Vaishno Devi

The development comes as incessant rains led to a landslide on the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the Trikuta hill on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least five people and injuring 14, officials said. Several people were still feared trapped.

The pilgrimage to the famed shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was suspended when the mountainside literally gave way and stones, boulders and rocks came hurtling down around 3 pm, catching people unawares.

Rescue operations are still underway near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, officials said. The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra to the hilltop shrine.

There are two routes up to the shrine -- while the yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning, it was going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it till further orders in view of the torrential rain.

Also Read:

Vaishno Devi landslide: 5 dead, 14 injured on Ardhkuwari route; several still feared trapped