Indian Railways cancels, reschedules several trains in March 2025 | Full list and updates

If you are traveling by train in March, it is important to ensure the latest cancellation and rescheduling information before making your travel itinerary. Indian Railways has canceled some trains owing to continuing development work on various routes. Some of the trains have also been rescheduled.

Here's how you can verify the latest information on canceled and rescheduled trains.

How to check canceled trains list

Passengers can check the status of their trains through the following means:

SMS Inquiry: Text your train number to 139.

IRCTC Train App: Check live train status on the IRCTC mobile app.

Official Website: Go to the Indian Railways inquiry website at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

NTES App: Download the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) mobile app for live information.

Full list of canceled trains in March 2025

Here is a list of trains canceled on specific dates due to operational reasons:

Trains canceled on March 8, 2025:

20971 Udaipur-Shalimar Weekly Express

18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleshwari Express

18011/18012 Howrah-Chakradharpur-Howrah Express

Trains canceled on March 9, 2025:

18033/18034 Howrah-Ghatsila-Howrah MEMU

20972 Shalimar-Udaipur Weekly Express

18615 Howrah-Hatia Kriya Yoga Express

18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleshwari Express

Trains canceled on March 21, 2025:

18616 Hatia-Howrah Kriya Yoga Express

12833 Ahmedabad-Howrah Express

Trains canceled on March 22, 2025:

18615 Howrah-Hatia Kriya Yoga Express

18011/18012 Howrah-Chakradharpur-Howrah Express

12834 Howrah-Ahmedabad Express

22862 Kantabanji-Howrah Ispat Express

Trains canceled on March 23, 2025:

22861 Howrah-Kantabanji Ispat Express

12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express

List of rescheduled trains in March 2025

Apart from cancellations, several trains have been rescheduled due to operational adjustments. Below is the list of affected trains:

Rescheduled trains on March 21, 2025:

12129 Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express – Delayed by 4 hours

12101 Gyaneshwari Express – Delayed by 4 hours

12809 Howrah-Mumbai Mail – Delayed by 2 hours 30 minutes

Rescheduled trains on March 22, 2025:

18616 Hatia-Howrah Kriya Yoga Express – Delayed by 2 hours

18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express – Delayed by 3 hours

What passengers should do

If your train is canceled, check for alternative routes or trains.

If your train is rescheduled, plan your journey accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Keep checking updates through SMS (139), IRCTC app, or the official railway website for any last-minute changes.

