Baby born on Shramik Special train in Odisha, 37th delivery onboard trains for migrants so far

37 children have been born onboard Shramik Special trains from the time Indian Railways began services for migrant workers stranded since lockdown.

Bhubaneswar: A 19-year-old migrant woman, who was returning home in Odisha after being stuck in Telangana due to the lockdown, gave birth to a baby on a Shramik Special train on Friday, officials of Indian Railways said. The woman, Meena Kumbhar of Thodibahal in Balangir district, was travelling in the Balangir-bound Shramik Special train from Lingampali in Telangana when she complained of labour pain in the morning, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson said.

As per information received from Titilagarh, the woman delivered a baby boy on the train. A railway doctor in Titilagarh attended and examined the woman and the baby and found them to be in good condition, he said. Subsequently, the woman and her baby were shifted to the government hospital at Titilagarh on the advice of the medical authorities of Balangir district, he added.

This was the third baby born on a 'Shramik Special' train in Odisha. Across the country, there have been 37 babies born on trains meant for stuck migrants since the Indian Railways began services to transport stranded workers. While a migrant woman, the native of a village in Balangir district, had given birth to a baby boy on a 'Shramik Special' train at Balangir on May 22, another woman returning home in Chhattisgarh had delivered a baby girl on a train at Titilagarh on May 24.

