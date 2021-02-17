Indian Railways to run 35 unreserved mail and express special trains from February 22 - FULL LIST

Image Source : AP (FILE) 35 unreserved mail and express special trains announced

Indian Railways will soon begin operations of unreserved trains. Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal has shared a list of 35 unreserved trains that will start plying. This is the the first set of unreserved trains during the pandemic that will start running from February 22.

"With the continuous increase in passenger services, Indian Railways is going to start 35 unreserved mail and express special trains from next 22 February," he tweeted.

Full List of 35 Unreserved Mail and Express Special Trains

The government had suspended all passenger trains in March 2020 following the national lockdown to combat Covid 19 pandemic. The government allowed resumption of train services from June 1 in a graded manner. According to Indian Railways, more than 65 per cent trains are back on track.

