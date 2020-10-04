Centre planning to amend IPC, CrPC: Kishan Reddy

Image Source : PTI Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Sunday that the Centre is planning on bringing amendments in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Kishan Reddy, who dedicated the Amberpet Assembly constituency's CCTV network, wherein a total of 280 CCTV cameras were installed, said "the Central government is planning to make changes to the IPC and CrPC. We are also seeking suggestions on this (to amend IPC, CrPC)," an official statement said.

Speaking about the Rashtriya Raksha University, he said, "This (proposed) University (at Gujarat) will bring about key changes in the functioning of the country's police system."

On the National Forensic Sciences University, he said "it would enable students in the country to enrich themselves in law, criminology and other related disciplines, as well as excel in forensic science research".

Two bills to set up the National Forensic Sciences University and the Rashtriya Raksha University were passed by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha last month.

He said under the Centre's Safe City project (especially for surveillance, protection of women and rapid criminal investigation), eight cities including Hyderabad have been selected.

Kishan Reddy also said the closed-circuit surveillance cameras were set up with the good intention of helping the authorities, especially the police, in matters of public safety.

"I appreciate the efforts being made by the police to bring their services closer to the people using the latest technology," the Union Minister said.

Kishan Reddy further said urbanisation is accelerating in all cities of the country including Hyderabad.

"We are taking all measures for a smart police policy in the face of rising crime. The central government is working to bring in a better police system to curb it."

Amberpet MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar were among those who also spoke.

