Indian Navy to lead tri-services exercise 'Trishul' with Army and Air Force

The Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, is set to conduct the Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) “Trishul” starting early November 2025. The exercise aims to strengthen joint operational readiness and demonstrate integrated capabilities across land, sea, and air domains.
Large-scale operations across land and sea
Headquarters Western Naval Command, coordinating closely with all three services, will oversee the exercise, featuring large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The maritime component will include amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea, ensuring comprehensive multi-domain engagement.
Participation of multiple formations and agencies
Principal formations participating include the Army Southern Command, Western Naval Command, and South Western Air Command. Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies will also take part in large numbers, emphasising inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.
Key objectives of TSE-2025
The exercise aims to:
- Validate and synchronise operational procedures across the three services
- Enhance interoperability of platforms and infrastructure
- Strengthen network integration among services
- Advance joint operations across multiple domains
Focus on amphibious and multi-domain operations
TSE-2025 will feature:
- Large-scale deployment of Indian Navy warships and Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft
- Amphibious operations with Indian Army and Navy components, including INS Jalashwa and Landing Craft Utility vessels (LCUs)
- Joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber Warfare exercises
- Indian Navy carrier operations conducted with shore-based IAF assets
Showcasing indigenous systems and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
The exercise will highlight the employment of indigenous platforms and technologies, reflecting India’s commitment to self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Procedures and techniques will also be refined to address emerging threats and adapt to evolving warfare scenarios.
Strengthening national security preparedness
TSE-2025 “Trishul” underscores the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, enhancing joint operational readiness and reinforcing national security preparedness.