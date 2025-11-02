Indian Navy to lead tri-services exercise 'Trishul' with Army and Air Force Key objectives include enhancing interoperability, validating joint procedures, and integrating intelligence, surveillance, electronic, and cyber warfare capabilities.

New Delhi:

The Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, is set to conduct the Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) “Trishul” starting early November 2025. The exercise aims to strengthen joint operational readiness and demonstrate integrated capabilities across land, sea, and air domains.

Large-scale operations across land and sea

Headquarters Western Naval Command, coordinating closely with all three services, will oversee the exercise, featuring large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The maritime component will include amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea, ensuring comprehensive multi-domain engagement.

Participation of multiple formations and agencies

Principal formations participating include the Army Southern Command, Western Naval Command, and South Western Air Command. Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies will also take part in large numbers, emphasising inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

Key objectives of TSE-2025

The exercise aims to:

Validate and synchronise operational procedures across the three services

Enhance interoperability of platforms and infrastructure

Strengthen network integration among services

Advance joint operations across multiple domains

Focus on amphibious and multi-domain operations

TSE-2025 will feature:

Large-scale deployment of Indian Navy warships and Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft

Amphibious operations with Indian Army and Navy components, including INS Jalashwa and Landing Craft Utility vessels (LCUs)

Joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber Warfare exercises

Indian Navy carrier operations conducted with shore-based IAF assets

Showcasing indigenous systems and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

The exercise will highlight the employment of indigenous platforms and technologies, reflecting India’s commitment to self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Procedures and techniques will also be refined to address emerging threats and adapt to evolving warfare scenarios.

Strengthening national security preparedness

TSE-2025 “Trishul” underscores the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, enhancing joint operational readiness and reinforcing national security preparedness.