Exclusive: In a first, Indian Navy to induct submarine, destroyer, and missile frigate ship together

In what comes as a big boost to the strength of the Indian Navy, it will for the first time induct one submarine, one destroyer, and a missile frigate together. The Indian Navy is slated to induct the last Kalvari class submarine of Project 75, INS Vagsheer along with the last destroyer ship of Project 15 (Vishalapatnam Class) INS Surat, and a Nilgiri Class ship under Project 17 A, the INS Nilgiri. The induction will take place in January in Mumbai. These inductions align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbharta and Make in India initiatives.