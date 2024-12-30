Monday, December 30, 2024
     
Exclusive: In a first, Indian Navy to induct submarine, destroyer, and missile frigate ship together

In a big boost to its strength, the Indian Navy will induct one submarine, one destroyer, and a missile frigate in January. The integration aligns with PM Modi's Aatm Nirbharta and Make in India initiatives.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Mohit Pandey
New Delhi
Published : Dec 30, 2024 17:55 IST, Updated : Dec 30, 2024 18:01 IST
The new inductions will boost the strength of Indian Navy.
The new inductions will boost the strength of Indian Navy.

In what comes as a big boost to the strength of the Indian Navy, it will for the first time induct one submarine, one destroyer, and a missile frigate together. The Indian Navy is slated to induct the last Kalvari class submarine of Project 75, INS Vagsheer along with the last destroyer ship of Project 15 (Vishalapatnam Class) INS Surat, and a Nilgiri Class ship under Project 17 A, the INS Nilgiri. The induction will take place in January in Mumbai.  These inductions align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atma Nirbharta and Make in India initiatives. 

 

