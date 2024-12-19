INS Nirdeshak commissioned into Indian Navy | All you need to know about the ship

Follow us on Image Source : X Indian Navy ship

INS Nirdeshak, the second ship of Survey Vessel (Large) project, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by MoS Defence Sanjay Seth at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command hosted the commissioning ceremony marking the formal induction of the second of the four ships of Survey Vessel (Large) project under construction at M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Kolkata.

What will INS Nirdehsak do?

The ship is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation, and support maritime operations. Speaking on the occasion Seth said that highly specialised ships – the Survey Vessels – play a vital role in charting the oceans.

These are sophisticated niche platforms that allow for a more accurate collation of oceanic data, its precise processing and as a result, highly reliable charts that enhance maritime operations and safety, he added.

He further said that the Survey Ships also act as a credible maritime diplomacy tool.

“When our Survey Ships undertake missions in support of a friendly country, they epitomise what India believes in – helping a friend in need without asking for something in return. This would help in strengthening our bilateral ties and in opening up and promoting trade opportunities in the long term. The new Survey Ships will make us more potent also, as foreign fleets are looking towards Bharitya Nausena for hydrographic cooperation, he added.

Feature of INS Nirdehsak

Built with over 80% indigenous content, the ship is embedded with advanced hydrographic systems such as Multi Beam Echo Sounders, Side Scan Sonars, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) etc.

These enable precise mapping for safe navigation and planning in deep-sea operations, expands survey capabilities in hazardous and restricted zones and facilitates faster and safer data collection for wreck identifications and environmental studies.

The vessel will contribute significantly to the Indian Ocean Region’s security and environmental health and strengthening India’s leadership in regional collaboration, scientific exploration, and peacekeeping missions. The ship will strengthen the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative by promoting shared maritime data with friendly foreign countries.

