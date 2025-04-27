Indian Navy displays firepower with missile firings in Arabian Sea amid tensions with Pakistan | Visuals The Indian Navy conducted successful anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, showcasing its combat readiness and long-range strike capabilities. The exercises were a demonstration of preparedness to defend the nation's maritime interests amid growing tensions with Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Indian warships have successfully carried out multiple anti-ship missile firings in the Arabian Sea, showcasing their long-range precision strike capabilities and combat readiness. The Navy said the drills reaffirm its preparedness to defend the nation's maritime interests "anytime, anywhere, anyhow." Videos shared by the Navy showed BrahMos anti-ship and anti-surface cruise missiles being launched from several frontline warships, including Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri and Krivak-class frigates.

"Indian Navy ships undertook successful multiple anti-ship firings to revalidate and demonstrate readiness of platforms, systems, and crew for long-range precision offensive strike. Indian Navy stands combat-ready, credible, and future-ready in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests," the Navy said in an online post.

Pakistan had issued a maritime notification ahead of the Indian missile firings in the Arabian Sea.

The show of strength comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. In the aftermath, India suspended key agreements with Pakistan, including the Indus Waters Treaty, and ordered Pakistani nationals to leave the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also suspended all bilateral arrangements with India. There have been repeated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control, with the Indian Army effectively retaliating. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Pahalgam massacre, the deadliest terror attack since the abrogation of Article 370, has deeply angered the nation. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said every Indian’s blood is boiling over the attack, adding that the enemies of peace in Jammu and Kashmir could not tolerate the region's improving situation. "Peace was returning to Kashmir, but the enemies of the country, of Jammu and Kashmir, did not like this," the Prime Minister said.