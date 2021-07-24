Security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous: Indian Embassy asks nationals to exercise utmost caution

Follow us on Image Source : AP Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle where rockets were fired from in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan has issued a security advisory for Indian nationals in the country in view of escalating violence, amid the withdrawal of US troops.

In its advisory, the embassy has asked Indians visiting, staying, and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of a rising number of incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

The embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains "dangerous" in certain provinces and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks, including targeting civilians, adding that Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of abduction.

"It is recommended that all types of non-essential movements be avoided. Movements especially during peak commuting hours should also be avoided. While traveling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies, and avoid visiting crowded markets, shopping complexes, mandis, restaurants, and other public places," it said.

The advisory said special attention is drawn to members of the Indian media travelling to Afghanistan to cover events through ground reports.

"As recent tragic events showed, it is essential that all Indian press-persons covering events on the ground establish contact with the Public Affairs & Security Wing of this Embassy for a personalized briefing including specific advice for the locale they are traveling to," the advisory said referring to the recent killing of photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddique in Afghanistan.

"This will not only help media persons make a better assessment of the risks involved but also make it easier for the Embassy to render speedy assistance if needed," it said.

