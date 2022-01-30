TMC MP writes to PM Modi; alleges India's map on WHO site shows J&K as part of China, Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Santanu Sen

Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the map of India visible on the website of World Health Organization represents Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Pakistan. Sen wrote, "When I clicked on the site of WHO, a world map appeared. Upon zooming to India, it was showing two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir".

He further alleged that the bigger part showed data related to Pakistan, while the smaller portion showed data related to China.

Morever, he also alleged that the portion of India's Arunachal Pradesh was demarcated from India on the world map.

"I strongly believe that it is a serious international issue and our government should have checked it and taken up the issue much before, being much more vigilant", he wrote in his letter to the PM. He also took a dig at the Central government saying that it is concerned with many international issues but such an important issue was overlooked by it. He has sought correction in the map.

