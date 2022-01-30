Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. TMC MP writes to PM Modi; alleges India's map on WHO site shows J&K as part of China, Pakistan

TMC MP writes to PM Modi; alleges India's map on WHO site shows J&K as part of China, Pakistan

TMC MP Santanu Sen has alleged that a part on India's map on WHO's website showed data related to Pakistan, while the other portion showed data related to China. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2022 21:44 IST
tmc mp santanu sen, map of india
Image Source : PTI

TMC MP Santanu Sen 

Trinamool Congress MP Dr Santanu Sen on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the map of India visible on the website of World Health Organization represents Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China and Pakistan. Sen wrote, "When I clicked on the site of WHO, a world map appeared. Upon zooming to India, it was showing two different colours for Jammu and Kashmir".

He further alleged that the bigger part showed data related to Pakistan, while the smaller portion showed data related to China. 

Morever, he also alleged that the portion of India's Arunachal Pradesh was demarcated from India on the world map. 

"I strongly believe that it is a serious international issue and our government should have checked it and taken up the issue much before, being much more vigilant", he wrote in his letter to the PM. He also took a dig at the Central government saying that it is concerned with many international issues but such an important issue was overlooked by it. He has sought correction in the map.

Latest India News

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News