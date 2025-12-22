Indian H-1B workers stuck after US visa interviews delayed over new checks introduced by Trump According to the lawyers, US consular offices cancelled interview appointments for Indian applicants between December 15 and December 26. Many of those affected had already travelled to India, expecting routine renewals before returning to their jobs in the United States.

Several Indian professionals holding H-1B visas have been left stranded after travelling home to renew their US work permits, following sudden changes to their visa interview schedules. According to the lawyers, US consular offices cancelled interview appointments for Indian applicants between December 15 and December 26. Many of those affected had already travelled to India, expecting routine renewals before returning to their jobs in the United States.

The disruptions happened during the US holiday period, adding to delays and uncertainty for the workers. As a result, many have been unable to return to the US and resume their employment on time.

Emails reviewed by The Washington Post, cited by ANI, show that the US State Department informed visa applicants that interviews were being postponed due to the rollout of a new social media screening policy introduced under the Trump administration “to ensure that no applicants pose a threat to US national security or public safety.”

Emily Neumann, a partner with the Houston immigration law firm Reddy Neumann Brown PC, reported that more than 100 of her clients were unable to return from India. Immigration lawyer Veena Vijay Ananth, who is based in India, and Atlanta attorney Charles Kuck said they were each handling roughly a dozen similar cases.

"While in the past the emphasis may have been on processing cases quickly and reducing wait times, our embassies and consulates around the world, including in India, are now prioritising thoroughly vetting each visa case above all else," a spokesperson for the State Department said.

Trump launches gold card

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump unveiled the long-awaited “gold card” programme. The initiative allows individuals to obtain legal residency in the United States, with a pathway to citizenship, by paying $1 million. Under the scheme, companies can also secure legal status for their foreign employees by paying $2 million per worker.

The announcement was made at the White House during an event attended by several prominent business leaders. President Trump expressed enthusiasm about the programme, highlighting that it provides greater benefits than the traditional green card. He described it as an opportunity for people seeking employment with US-based companies, calling it a significant incentive for skilled workers and businesses alike.