Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La area in Sikkim, injuries reported on both sides

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at Naku La in North Sikkim last week, news agency ANI reported. It said that soldiers from both sides are injured. The situation is said to be under control though as of now.

Reports suggest that the clash took place three days ago.

Naku La, incidentally, was one of the original face-off sites, along with Pangong Tso, Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, in early-May last year.

It happened while both the countries' government and military were readying for another round of talks to resolve border dispute along the 3,488 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control.

On Sunday, India and China held a 16-hour long marathon military dialogue that eneded at after 2 am on Monday to resolve the border dispute and thinning of forces along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier in June 2020, India lost 20 soldiers during a violent clash at Galwan Valley with Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers. Chinese never made their casualty public.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

