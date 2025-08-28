Indian Army to get Make in India new-age bulletproof jackets, helmets | Video The SMPP Private Limited has now been ordered to provide 27,700 Level 6 bulletproof jackets to the Indian Army and 50,000 BPJs for the paramilitary forces. In addition to this, it has also been asked to deliver 11,700 bulletproof helmets to the Indian Army.

New Delhi:

With a focus on modernisation, the Indian Army will soon equip its soldiers with bulletproof jackets and bulletproof helmets. The bulletproof jackets and helmets are being manufactured by SMPP Private Limited.

India TV on Thursday got access to the manufacturing hub of SMPP Private Limited, which is supplying bulletproof jackets and helmets to more than 25 countries across the world. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an ammunition hub of SMPP Private Limited in Himachal Pradesh.

SMPP working to fulfil PM Modi's Make in India vision

According to SMPP Private Limited director Ashish Kansal, he and his father are working to fulfil PM Modi's vision of Make in India and making the defence sector 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

The SMPP Private Limited has supplied more than three lakh bulletproof jackets to the Indian Army and other forces so far. It has also supplied more than two lakh bulletproof helmets for the soldiers. This also includes over 13,000 bulletproof helmets designed specifically for Sikh soldiers.

SMPP to provide 27,700 Level 6 bulletproof jackets for Indian Army

