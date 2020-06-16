Indian Army's official statement on LAC face-off with China

Image Source : ANI File Image of Army Chief General Naravane

The Indian Army has confirmed about 20 casualties during a faceoff with Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh.The fatalities, the highest in decades, could further rise. Quoting sources, news agency ANI said Indian intercepts have revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash.

The Army, in an official statement, said that Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area. "Indian & Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," the statement read.

According to a senior military officer, it is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage