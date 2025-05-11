Indian Armed Forces share details of damage caused to terror camps in Pakistan | Watch Addressing the press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal AK Bharti shows the detailed missile impact video at the Muridke terror camp.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army, in a special press briefing on Sunday, shared details of the damage caused by Indian strikes launched under Operation Sindoor. Addressing the press briefing, Air Marshal AK Bharti showed the detailed missile impact video at the Muridke terror camp. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai stressed that almost 100 terrorists were killed across 9 terror hubs in Indian strikes.

Air Marshal AK Bharti showed the detailed missile impact video at the Bahwalpur terror camp. The Indian Armed Forces also underscored that India eliminated high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, who were involved in the hijack of IC814 and the Pulwama blast.

The Indian response rattled the Pakistani army, and it resorted to targeting a number of civilians, inhabited villages and religious sites such as Gurudwaras, leading to loss of lives.

The Indian Air Force played a major part in these strikes by engaging some of these camps, and the Indian Navy provided wherewithal in terms of precision munitions. The Indian Air Force had their assets up in the sky