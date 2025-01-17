Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Indian Army introduces 'Sambhav' smartphones for secure communication in China border talks.

The Indian Army has introduced 'Sambhav' smartphones for secure communication in high-level talks, including the recent talks with China in October. Army Chief Major General Upendra Dwivedi confirmed the use of this indigenously manufactured machine at his annual press conference.

According to defence sources, around 30,000 Sambhav smartphones have been distributed to police officers across the force. Equipped with specialised applications such as M-Sigma—an alternative to WhatsApp—the devices are capable of securely exchanging sensitive information, including documents, photos, and videos. The project, launched last year, aims to ensure that complex, encrypted communications network.

The usable smartphones work on Airtel and Jio networks and have key authority records built in, eliminating the need to manually store numbers. The post is expected to address the issue of data leaks, as authorities previously relied on commercial apps that often broke the law.

Designed with state-of-the-art 5G technology, Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version (SAMBHAV) delivers end-to-end encryption, providing the Army with a more secure network. The project builds on the Army’s commitment to localisation technology will be used to improve efficiency.

