Donald Trump, Xi Jinping discuss global peace, trade, Fentanyl, TikTok over phone call

The US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a special phone conversation on Friday, touching on important topics such as trade, the opioid crisis and the social media platform TikTok. Describing the call as “very constructive,” Trump expressed optimism about the possible outcome of their talks. Describing the call as “highly constructive,” Trump expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of their discussions. “The call was very good for both China and the U.S.A. I expect we will solve many problems together, starting immediately. We discussed balancing trade, fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Emphasising the importance of unity, Trump added, "President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the world more peaceful and safe!"

Chinese state media outlet Xinhua confirmed the conversation but did not disclose specific details. This call comes shortly after Trump’s earlier remarks on January 6, where he indicated ongoing communications with Xi through representatives and shared hopes for strengthening bilateral relations.

China also announced that President Xi Jinping will not attend Trump's inauguration on January 20 but appointed Vice-President Han Zheng as his special representative.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in an official statement: "We stand ready to work with the new US government to enhance dialogue and communication, properly manage differences, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly pursue stable, healthy, and sustainable China-US relations."

The dialogue highlights a mutual commitment to addressing pressing global issues and fostering a constructive partnership between the two nations.

