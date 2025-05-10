Indian Army exposes Pakistan's cowardly act of using civilian flights as shields during failed attack Amid the ongoing tensions with India, Pakistan is still allowing commercial flights to fly in its airspace and is using civilians as shields.

New Delhi:

There is panic in Pakistan amid the firm and proportionate response by the Indian Armed Forces to attacks. As a result, Pakistan has stooped down a level where it used civilian airliners as a shield during a series of failed attacks on Indian territory. According to the Indian Army, Pakistan did not close its civilian airspace during the attack on the evening of May 7, despite the elevated risk. On the other hand, India has completely closed its airspace near the border area for commercial flights.

However, Pakistan is still allowing commercial flights to fly in its airspace and is using civilians as shields. The Indian Army has exposed the ugly face of Pakistan in its press conference.

Pakistan is using civilian aircraft as a shield

During a joint press conference, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that Pakistan carried out drone attacks on India using civilian aircraft as shields. During this time, Pakistan kept its airspace active.

She shared photos of air traffic and said that commercial flights were seen between Dammam and Lahore even late in the evening on May 7.

Indian Army showed restraint

During the conference, Singh showed the picture and said, "Pakistan did not close its civilian airspace despite launching an unsuccessful drone and missile attack at 08:30 pm on May 7 and 8. Pakistan is using civilian aircraft as a shield, knowing well that its attack on India will trigger India's air defence system. The Indian Air Force showed great restraint in its response, ensuring the safety of international civilian carriers."

Flights continue between Karachi and Lahore

She also presented radar data from the flight tracking app FlightRadar24, which revealed that while Indian airspace was cleared of civilian traffic due to the declared air defence alert, Pakistani commercial flights continued operating between Karachi and Lahore. "This shows India's responsibility and restraint," she added, noting that the Indian Air Force chose not to escalate to protect civilian aircraft.