Indian Army's modern firepower: BrahMos, Nirbhay, UAVs and new artillery boost combat dominance

As India marks Army Day on January 15, the spotlight turns to the country's rapidly modernising ground forces which are reshaping battlefield readiness. The Indian Army is investing heavily in long-range precision strike systems, next-gen unmanned platforms and advanced artillery that can deliver accurate firepower across diverse terrains. This transformation reflects a clear shift towards technology-led warfare where speed, precision and real-time intelligence define success. The Army's modern arsenal is not just about firepower but also about enhancing strategic reach and deterrence.

Let's have a look at some of the modern arsenals of the Indian Army.

BrahMos: The spearhead of precision strike capability

The BrahMos cruise missile remains one of the most potent weapons in the Army's inventory. Known for its supersonic speed and high accuracy, BrahMos provides the capability to hit targets at extended ranges with devastating impact. The newer variants offer greater reach and improved targeting systems. With mobile autonomous launchers already deployed in sensitive sectors, BrahMos strengthens India’s ability to respond swiftly to emerging threats. BrahMos is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, who together have formed BrahMos Aerospace.

Nirbhay: Expanding long-range subsonic strike options

The Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile fills an important operational gap for the Indian Army. Designed for long endurance missions, Nirbhay can fly at low altitudes and navigate complex terrain to hit strategic targets deep inside enemy territory. Its ability to carry different types of warheads adds flexibility in mission planning. As newer iterations complete development and induction processes, Nirbhay will significantly enhance the Army's stand-off strike capability.

UAVs: Real-time eyes in the sky for surveillance and combat

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have become central to the Army's battlefield awareness network. The induction of platforms such as Heron, Switch and tactical quadcopters has strengthened surveillance across borders and high altitude regions. These UAVs provide real-time imagery, help track infiltration routes and guide artillery fire with greater accuracy. The Army is also expanding its combat UAV capabilities with loitering munitions that can identify and neutralise targets autonomously which marks a major step towards future-ready warfare.

Artillery modernisation: Precision guns for the new battlefield

The artillery arm has undergone a significant revival with systems such as the M777 ultra-light howitzer, K9 Vajra tracked gun and upgraded Dhanush. These guns offer improved range, mobility and accuracy. Integrated fire control systems help commanders strike precise enemy positions even in challenging terrain. The focus now is on smart ammunition, digital coordination and seamless integration with UAV-based observation which makes the modern artillery units more lethal and responsive.

Indian Army Day

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this date in 1949, the Indian Army got its first Army Chief General KM Cariappa. General (later Field Marshal) Cariappa was appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949. He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Cariappa remains one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

