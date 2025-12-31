Indian Army achieves 90% ammunition indigenisation, pushes for fully homegrown supply chain The Indian Army is rapidly strengthening its ammunition preparedness by pushing large-scale indigenisation to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers and build long-term operational resilience.

New Delhi:

From reducing import dependence to creating a resilient domestic supply chain, the Indian Army's sustained push for indigenisation is reshaping ammunition preparedness and long-term war-fighting capability. India's security environment is increasingly shaped by uncertainty, rapid technological change and prolonged crises. In this context, military readiness depends not only on advanced weapons but also on the ability to sustain operations over time.

Indigenisation becomes strategic imperative

Ammunition spares and logistics form the backbone of combat endurance. Recognising this, the Indian Army has placed self-reliance in ammunition production at the core of its preparedness strategy. For years, ammunition supply relied heavily on legacy production systems and overseas sourcing, leaving it vulnerable during global disruptions. Recent conflicts have highlighted a clear reality: nations that can sustain ammunition supplies domestically are better positioned to maintain operational momentum. Responding to this challenge, the Indian Army has accelerated indigenisation in line with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India – Make for the World.

The Army operates close to 200 variants of ammunition and precision munitions across its weapon systems. Through focused policy reforms and industry engagement, more than 90 per cent of these variants have already been indigenised and are being sourced through domestic routes. The remaining categories are under active development through parallel efforts involving research agencies, public sector manufacturers and private industry.

Procurement reforms driving local growth

Over the last four to five years, procurement processes have been restructured to promote competition and multiple sourcing options. An order basket of around Rs 16,000 crore has been created under the 'Make in India' initiatives, while ammunition supply orders worth nearly Rs 26,000 crore have been placed on indigenous manufacturers over the past three years. Vendor diversification has improved supply resilience, with many ammunition variants now supported by multiple domestic sources.

Building a future-ready ammunition ecosystem

The next phase focuses on consolidating these gains. Priority areas include strengthening domestic raw-material supply chains for propellants and fuzes, modernising manufacturing infrastructure, accelerating technology transfers and ensuring rigorous quality standards. Together, these measures aim to build a robust and self-sustaining ammunition ecosystem. By anchoring its ammunition capability in indigenous strength, the Indian Army is enhancing its ability to sustain prolonged operations, reinforcing national resilience and ensuring that operational readiness remains firm.

