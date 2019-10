Image Source : FILE Indian Air Force approves Squadron leader Ravi Khanna's name on National War Memorial

Indian Air Force approves the case to include the name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna on the National War Memorial on Saturday as reported by news agency ANI.

The Squadron Leader was killed allegedly by separatist leader Yasin Malik.

The national war memorial has the names of all the defence personnel killed in different operations on its walls. Khanna and three IAF personnel were killed on January 25, 1990, in a terror attack by JKLF terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI)

