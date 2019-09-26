Image Source : ANI Delhi High Court uphoalds ban on JKLF chief Yasin Malik

A tribunal of the Delhi High Court has upheld the banned imposed on Yasin Malik-led Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Home Ministry said.

The ban on JKLF-Malik was upheld by the tribunal headed by Justice Chander Shekhar, a Judge of the Delhi High Court, a Home Ministry notification said on Wednesday night.

JKLF-Malik was banned in March this year for "promoting" secession of the militancy-hit state from the Union of India.

The outfit was declared unlawful days after attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in February in which 40 jawans were killed.

While imposing the ban, the Centre said it was of the opinion that the JKLF is "in close touch with militant outfits" and is supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.

It said the JKLF-Malik claims "secession of a part of the Indian territory from the union" and supports terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose.

