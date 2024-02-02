IAF to conduct 'Exercise Vayu Shakti' at Pokhran range on Feb 17, over 100 aircraft to participate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The exercise is scheduled to be held in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The Indian Air Force will be conducting 'Exercise Vayu Shakti-24' on February 17, 2024, at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range, near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The last edition of exercise Vayu Shakti was held on February 16, 2019. As always, Exercise Vayu Shakti will be a riveting demonstration of the offensive and defensive capabilities of the IAF, spanning across day and night. The exercise will also showcase joint operations with the Indian Army.

Over 100 aircraft to participate

This year, the exercise will see participation by 121 aircraft, including the indigenous Tejas, Prachand and Dhruv. Other participating aircraft would include the Rafale, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, Hawk, C-130J, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17. Indigenous Surface to Air Weapon systems Akash and Samar will demonstrate their capability to track and shoot down an intruding aircraft.

What would exercise demonstrate?

Exercise Vayu Shakti will be a demonstration of the IAF's capability to deliver weapons with long-range, precision capability as well as conventional weapons accurately, on time and with devastating effect, while operating from multiple air bases. Special operations by the IAF transport and helicopter fleets, involving the Garuds and Indian Army elements will also be on display.

Air Force Vice Chief-Air Marshal's statement

Air Force Vice Chief-Air Marshal AP Singh said the IAF would be showcasing its capability to carry out accurate bombing on targets in the exercise. "The Made in India LCA Tejas, Prachand attack helicopters and ALH Dhruv would be taking part. In a span of two hours, we would be dropping around 40-50 tonnes of ordnance in a one- to two-kilometre radius," he said. The senior officer also confirmed that the Army will fire weapons from Rudra choppers during the exercise and the Ultra Light Howitzer of the Army would be showcased underslung a Chinook chopper.

