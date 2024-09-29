7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh to Arunachal to mark Indian Air Force's 92nd anniversary | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE PHOTO) Indian Air Force will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on October 8

Indian Air Force anniversary: A mega 7,000 km-long car rally from Thoise in Ladakh, one of the world’s highest altitude air force stations, to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will be held to mark the 92nd anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on October 8, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Before the formal flag-off of the ‘Vayu Veer Vijeta’ rally from Thoise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a warm send-off to the rally from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on October 1. The rally will culminate at Tawang on October 29.

Car rally to be flagged off on Oct 8

IAF was established on October 8, 1932. The IAF will be celebrating its 92nd Raising Day on October 8. The mega car rally from Thoise to Tawang is being organised to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, it said.

It will be flagged off from Thoise, one of the world’s highest altitude air force stations, at 3,068 m above mean sea level, on October 8. The rally will culminate at Tawang on October 29.

"Fifty-two air warriors, including women, will be behind the wheel during this mega car rally, which will also witness the participation of former Air Force Chiefs in different legs," the ministry said in a statement.

What's aim of rally?

As per the ministry, the aim of the rally, organised by the IAF in coordination with the veterans of Uttarakhand War Memorial, is to raise awareness among the people about the glorious history of IAF; the deeds of valour of the air warriors in different wars and rescue operations; and attract the youth to serve the motherland.

The air warriors, en route, will have 16 halts and will have interactions with the students at various colleges and universities. The IAF’s Adventure Cell is leading and coordinating the rally, the ministry said.

Also Read: Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Indian Air Force chief

Also Read: Vice Chiefs of Army, Navy, Air Force make history after flying Tejas fighter in joint exercise