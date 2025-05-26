Shashi Tharoor's strong warning to Pakistan: No impunity for civilian killings

Noting that India has endured terrorism for over four decades, Shashi Tharoor said the country has now reached a stage of "resolved determination" in its fight against terrorism.

"We will never let anybody believe they can just walk across the border and kill our civilians or kill anybody in our country and get away with impunity... We feel we have to show them there is a price to be paid. That is the message that the government of India is sending and that all of us are echoing, which is that for us, the time has come for a new normal against terrorism," he said.

Shashi Tharoor also called on the Indian diaspora in Guyana to stand in solidarity with India’s firm stance against terrorism originating from Pakistan.

“We are seeking all of you to join us in expressing support, in strength, in resolve, and in response to this kind of action if it happens again in the future. So this is the purpose of our trip,” he said.

Who is part of Shashi Tharoor’s delegation?

Tharoor is leading a multi-party delegation that includes Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, and Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from the BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena), and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.