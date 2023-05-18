'India will become Hindu nation by...': BJP legislator

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK BJP legislator Hari Bhushan Thakur

BJP legislator Hari Bhushan Thakur has claimed that India would become a Hindu nation by 2027. His statement has come after self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri, the chief of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh advocated for Hindu nation.

"The way a large crowd turned out during Shastri's event, it is not hard to understand that India is heading towards a 'Hindu nation'. The saints of the country will declare India a Hindu nation by 2027," Thakur said.

Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the BJP leader said that the JD-U leader is "scared due to the huge popularity of Shastri".

"Hence, his supporters are filing FIRs against him. The statement of Nitish Kumar for Shastri was not appropriate. He is also encouraging his leaders to give statements against him. Despite all the conspiracies, Shastri would not be afraid of them," Thakur said.

Thakur, while reacting to the legal notice sent to Bihar unit BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary for his statement on liquor being served on May 14 during a party thrown by JD-U leader Lalan Singh, said: "The district administration has to investigate the incident. Tests of JD-U leaders should be conducted to find if they had consumed liquor or not. The BJP is not afraid of any FIR."

(With inputs from IANS)

