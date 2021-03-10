Image Source : FILE Indo-Uzbekistan field training exercise 'DUSTLIK II' commences in Uttarakhand

The India–Uzbekistan joint military exercise “DUSTLIK II” is underway in Foreign Training Node Chaubatia, Ranikhet (Uttarakhand). This is the Second Edition of the annual bilateral joint exercise of both armies. It will continue till March 19, 2021. The first edition of the exercise was held at Uzbekistan in Nov 2019.

As many as 45 soldiers each from Uzbekistan and the Indian Army are participating in the exercise. Both contingents will be sharing their expertise and skills in the field of counter-terrorism operations in mountainous/rural/urban scenarios under UN mandate.

The exercise will culminate into a 36-hour joint validation exercise scheduled from March 17 to March 18, 2021.

The validation exercise will be a testbed for the soldiers of both armies as they would be undergoing the challenges of actual operations in such scenarios.

This joint exercise will definitely provide impetus to the ever-growing military and diplomatic ties between the two nations and also reflects the strong resolve of both nations to counter-terrorism.

Latest India News