Swasthya Sammelan LIVE: As India battles Covid tsunami, health ministers discuss best way out

India is reeling under a second wave or rather 'tsunami' of coronavirus cases. Daily infection cases have been topping the 1 lakh mark for the past several days. The situation is particularly bad in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh. National capital Delhi is also witnessing a precarious situation forcing the government strict restrictions. The second Covid surge is spreading much rapidly than the first one, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation last week after a virtual meeting with CMs of several states, emphasised that the focus should be on small containment zones. He urged the states to focus on 'test, track, treat' and vaccination to arrest the spiralling graph. On India TV Swasthya Sammelan 2021, health ministers will discuss the best ways to deal with the crisis and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat speaks to India TV

11:51 am: There is no shortage of coronavirus vaccines in Uttarakhand. For Kumbh and for Chaar Dhaam yatras too, I am sure that we will receive enough vaccines from the central government, says Uttarakhand CM

11:49 am: Temples hold religious importance and so we have not stressed on the closure of temples. People are allowed to visit temples, but as per COVID-19 protocols, says Uttarakhand CM on being asked why educational institutions have been closed, while temples are open

11:46 am: For Chaar Dhaam, I have already chaired a meeting with the concerned authorities and have asked them to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed; proper santisation and wearing of masks has to be ensured, says Uttarakhand CM

11:44 am: We have arranged for testings at Kumbh, our aim is to ensure the safety of those visiting the Kumbh Mela. We will take care of other COVID-19 guidelines as well, says Uttarakhand CM

11:42 am: Coronavirus cases are on a rise in Dehradun and so we have imposed a night curfew in the city. In the days to come, we will ensure all guidelines coming in from the central government are followed, says Uttarakhand CM

11:41 am: Not just Kumbh, we are also preparing well for Chaar Dhaam yatra, says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

11:39 am: As far as Kumbh Mela is concerned, we understand that the challenge is big, however, we have made arrangements for effective following of all COVID-19 protocols, says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey speaks to India TV

11:20 am: As of now, we do not find the need to impose a lockdown in Bihar. We are identifying cluster positive cases and are creating containment zones as per requirement, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

11:17 am: It is wrong to say that frontline workers are not being provided masks, gloves, PPE kits, etc in the state. COVID-19 appropriate behavior must be adhered to by people, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on reports of front line warriors not getting the necessary equipment to fight coronavirus

11:14 am: We are concerned about our people returning from Maharashtra. We are taking special measures to test them to contain the spread further. People who test positive are isolated immediately. Our aim is to break the chain of infection by testing more and more people returning to their home state. Quarantine centres at villages and block-level have been readied to test and treat people returning from other states, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

11:11 am: Compared to other states of the country, cases in Bihar are fewer. However, the numbers are rising as we have increased testing. We are testing more than 25-30 per cent that the last phase. We are ramping up testing further. We have increased beds at Patna AIIMS and other hospitals to cater to rising COVID-19 cases. Dedicated COVID-19hospitals will have more beds in the coming days, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

11:09 am: People and migrant workers coming in from Maharashtra are being made to undergo COVID-19 tests in Bihar, we have to make sure that people return to their hometown safely and do not infect others, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

11:06 am: The coronavirus cases have spiked suddenly but now we are again preparing hospitals to admit maximum patients of COVID-19, says Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey

11:00 am: Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey speaks to India on present COVID-19 situation in India

10:48 am: Telangana adds 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths push toll to 1,759

10:25 am: Delhi: People arrive at inoculation centres to receive COVID-19 vaccine as Tika (vaccination) Utsav begins today

10:21 am: Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha writes to PM Narendra Modi regarding "urgent need for vaccine universalisation and vaccine nationalism"

10:19 am: Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior observes weekend lockdown to contain the pandemic

10:15 am: India reports 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry

Total cases: 1,33,58,805

Total recoveries: 1,20,81,443

Active cases: 11,08,087

Death toll: 1,69,275

Total vaccination: 10,15,95,147

