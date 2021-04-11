India records 1,52,879 new COVID cases, 839 deaths in 24 hours; biggest single-day spike so far

Image Source : PTI India records XXXX COVID cases, XXX deaths in 24 hours, biggest spike so far

India reported as many as 152,879 new Covid-19 cases and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. With 11,08,087 active cases, India is the fourth-worst Covid-hit country worldwide. With this, the total tally stands at 13,358,805. The death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 90,584 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,20,81,443 with a recovery rate of 90.80 per cent. Maharashtra continued to remain the worst-affected state in the country with 55,411 new COVID-19 cases taking the case count to 33,43,951.

Registering a steady increase for the 32nd day in row, the active cases increased to 11,08,087 comprising 8.29 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate further dropped to 90.44 per cent, the ministry said.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,20,81,443, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of samples were tested 14,12,047 in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested. A total of 35,19,987 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,15,95,147.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

