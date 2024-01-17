Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
India TV Samvaad: BJP MP Subrat Pathak and SP's Pawan Pandey take stage

India TV Samvaad: The discussion is expected to delve into contrasting views, providing viewers with a comprehensive understanding of the political landscape.

January 17, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Samvaad: BJP MP Subrat Pathak and Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Pawan Pandey.

In the latest edition of India TV's Samvaad, BJP MP Subrat Pathak and Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Pawan Pandey have stepped onto the stage to present their viewpoints. As the discussion unfolds, BJP MP Subrat shares insights on various topics, reflecting the BJP's stance on prevalent issues. The Samvaad platform provides an opportunity for the BJP representative to articulate the party's perspective.

Counterbalancing the dialogue, Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Pawan Pandey takes the stage to present the Samajwadi Party's stand on key issues. 

