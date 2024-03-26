India TV Opinion Poll | Will Arvind Kejriwal's arrest lead to the disintegration of the Aam Aadmi Party?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP workers during their protest outside Patel Chowk metro station against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28 by a court. The CM's arrest has brought the city to a standstill. While the AAP on Tuesday tried to gheraoed the Prime Minister's residence, the BJP too launched a counter-protest in the national capital.

The CM however has been giving instructions from jail, giving a clear message that his arrest has not affected the functioning of his government and that AAP is fully prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In his latest order from ED custody, Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said, Kejriwal has issued directions to ensure that medicines and tests are available to people at all government hospitals and Mohalla Clinics. On March 24, Water Minister Atishi had said the chief minister from ED custody had directed her to solve water and sewer-related problems in some areas of Delhi.