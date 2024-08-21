Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Opinion Poll: Should India also have strict laws for heinous crimes like rape?

India TV Opinion Poll: Should India also have strict laws for heinous crimes like rape?

The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9 promoting nation-wide protests and demand for severe punishment for the rape convict.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 17:57 IST
Protest against rape
Image Source : PTI Protest against rape

Since the past ten days, the discussion around punishment for heinous crimes like rape and gangrape is back on the table. People are demanding capital punishment, public flogging, castration for rape convicts. The discussion started after a medic's body was found in a bloodied state in the hospital's seminar room on the morning of August 9. According to autopsy she was raped and murder in the most heinous way possible.  

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal, as junior doctors continued their cease work to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital demanding the harshest possible punishment for the culprit. Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said.

India TV also ran an opinion for the same, 'Should India also have strict laws for heinous crimes like rape?'. While 95 per cent are of the view that there should be severe punishment in order to instil fear among the culprits, only 3 pc think that it is not needed. 2 pc remained undecided.    India Tv - India TV Poll

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement