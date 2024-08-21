India TV Opinion Poll: Should India also have strict laws for heinous crimes like rape?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Protest against rape

Since the past ten days, the discussion around punishment for heinous crimes like rape and gangrape is back on the table. People are demanding capital punishment, public flogging, castration for rape convicts. The discussion started after a medic's body was found in a bloodied state in the hospital's seminar room on the morning of August 9. According to autopsy she was raped and murder in the most heinous way possible.

Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal, as junior doctors continued their cease work to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar hospital demanding the harshest possible punishment for the culprit. Senior doctors have been asked to report for duty in place of the junior medics at several hospitals, even as the state government urged the protestors again to resume work, officials said.