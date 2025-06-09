Exclusive: DRDO chief says India will manufacture lethal variant of 'Pinaka' rocket launchers soon DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat said the Pinaka and Pinaka Enhanced Range rocket systems have already been included in the Indian Army fleet and the trials of Guided Pinaka have also been completed by the DRDO.

New Delhi:

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat said that the DRDO is going to start the manufacturing of 120 km range and 300 km range Pinaka rocket systems soon, and these rocket systems will be included in the Indian Army fleet within the next 3 to 5 years.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Dr Kamat said that the country's artillery capability is completely self-sufficient and everything will be done as per the defence requirement.

It should be noted that India is constantly moving towards self-reliance in terms of its defence. The air defence systems, missiles and fight jets are being manufactured one after the other in the country. Recently, many countries of the world were shocked to see the display of India's indigenous weapons against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

In this regard, the DRDO is playing the most important role in making India self-reliant in terms of air defense system.

What Dr Kamat said on Pinaka rocket system

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat said that Pinaka and Pinaka Enhanced Range rocket systems have already been included in the Indian Army fleet. And along with this, he said that the trials of Guided Pinaka have also been completed by DRDO. Its order will also be given by the Army soon. It should be noted that the guided rockets are capable of attacking any target with precision.

Work underway on two lethal variants of Pinaka

Dr Samir V Kamat said that the DRDO is soon going to start work on 120 km range and 300 km range Pinaka rocket system and these two rocket systems will be included in the Army fleet as soon as possible.

Know special features of Pinaka rocket

Pinaka is a multi-barrel rocket launcher system and has been jointly developed by two DRDO laboratories located in Pune.

This rocket system is equipped with advanced navigation and control systems. The range of Pinaka's MK-1 rocket system is about 40 km. At the same time, the range of Pinaka II version is 60 km. The range of Pinaka's latest version Pinaka MK-II ER version is said to be up to 90 km.

Dr Sameer V Kamat said that work is underway on layered defence systems like Iron Dome. Currently, India has systems like Akash missile, QRSAM, and S-400. Apart from this, work is underway on Kusha missile, equivalent to S-500. Many units of these systems will be required to protect the entire country, he said.