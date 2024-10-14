Monday, October 14, 2024
     
India to withdraw High Commissioner, other diplomats from Canada, says 'We have no faith...'

Tensions between India and Canada deepened further as Canada announced an investigation into the Indian High Commissioner, terming him as a "person of interest" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 20:02 IST
India to withdraw High Commissioner from Canada.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R).

In a major development, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials from Canada, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement on Monday.  "We have no faith in the current Canadian Government's commitment to ensure their security. Therefore, the Government of India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials," stated the MEA. 

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler after slamming the Trudeau government for "preposterous" allegations on Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma during an investigation in Canada. India said it received a diplomatic communication suggesting that Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and other diplomats are "persons of interest" in an investigation related to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death.

