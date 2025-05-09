India temporarily shuts 24 airports after Pakistan's missile attack | Check full list 24 Indian airports temporarily shut down due to India-Pakistan missile attack tensions. Check the full list of affected airports. Stay updated on the latest developments and flight disruptions.

New Delhi:

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, after the latter launched fresh missile and drone attacks in the Indian territory, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that 24 airports across the country have been temporarily closed for civil flight operations. The ministry did not specify the duration of the closures or the reasons behind the move.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has advised all airlines and airports in the country to strengthen security measures. All passengers will go through a Secondary Ladder Point Check (SLPC), often known as pre-boarding inspections, at all airports. Vehicles will be carefully examined at all airport terminals, IDs will be checked before admittance, and passenger luggage will be scrutinised at random. Visitor entry to terminal buildings has been prohibited. Air Marshals will be deployed accordingly.

"In view of the recent attack in Pahalgam and subsequent surcharged security scenario, it is necessary to enhance security measures at all the civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training institutes so that no untoward incident takes place in the country. Accordingly, utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders," BCAS says in its order.

Due to increased tensions with Pakistan, Indian airlines suspended aircraft operations at over two dozen airports in the country's northern and western regions this week. Many states have also imposed school closures, border district blackouts, and a suspension of leave for police officers and administrators.

"Pakistan pushed the situation, and we just retaliated. The choice is with Pakistan." Our approach is not to escalate the situation; we only responded to the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said during a briefing on Thursday evening.

However, the situation has deteriorated, with Pakistan launching further strikes in Jammu and other northern Indian territories later that night.

